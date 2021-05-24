Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) has reported 2,525 COVID-19 cases within the 9-county district since the start of the pandemic. The cases have been reported in the following counties:
- Custer – 905
- Howard – 588
- Valley – 342
- Greeley – 226
- Sherman – 211
- Garfield – 154
- Wheeler – 39
- Loup – 34
- Blaine – 26
Currently patrons can stay up to date with Tuesday case count updates on LBPHD’s Facebook page or website (www.lbphd.org).
As of the May 18, 2021 weekly report, 2,428 recoveries and 53 deaths have been reported. Forty-four (44) active cases remain in the district.
Loup Basin Public Health Department and its partners have opened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all individuals 18 years old and older. The Pfizer vaccine will also be offered at select locations for individuals 12 years old and older.
Clinics are held every Tuesday and Friday at LBPHD from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call to schedule at 308-346-5795 or walk-ins are also accepted.
Individuals can also schedule through vaccinate.ne.gov to see other clinic availability.
Upcoming clinics for the week of May 24-28:Monday, May 24-Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord, Frontier Family Pharmacy in Broken Bow
- Tuesday, May 25- Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City, LBPHD in Burwell, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord
- Wednesday, May 26- Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City, Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord, Frontier Family Pharmacy in Broken Bow
- Thursday, May 27- Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City, Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord, Spalding Pharmacy in Spalding, Frontier Family Pharmacy in Broken Bow
- Friday, May 28- Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord, LBPHD in Burwell, Frontier Family Pharmacy in Broken Bow
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, LBPHD will be closed on Monday, May 31. To continue to offer testing to those who may be symptomatic or exposed to COVID-19, LBPHD’s TestNebraska will be moved to Tuesday, June 1 for next week.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (inlbphd.org) and Instagram (inloupbasinpublichealthdept).
