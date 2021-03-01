As of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 2,376 COVID-19 cases had been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). Due to the low case counts in recent weeks, LBPHD has decreased its frequency to a weekly update to the public on their website (www.lbphd.org) and social media (Facebook & Instagram).
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the FDA granted it is third Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a coronavirus vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson product is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be a single dose vaccination.
With the approval, LBPHD anticipates an increasing amount of vaccine allocation for the 9-county district. The Health Department encourages everyone, no matter what vaccine priority group they are in, to register via https://vaccinate.ne.gov. If you do not have access to the internet, individuals may call the DHHS COVID hotline (833)998-2275 to be assisted with the registration process.
As of February 27th, LBPHD and its vaccine partners have administered 7,532 COVID-19 vaccines. Of the total, 5,171 (69 percent) are first doses and 2,361 (31 percent) are second doses.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
