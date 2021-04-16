The Directed Health Measures (DHMs) for Nebraska were updated effective Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The update to the DHMs include the following change
- Those who have had a positive FDA authorized antibody test within the 3 months prior to the close contact are excluded from the need to quarantine as long as the do not develop new COVID-19 symptoms.
FDA approved antibody tests can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas-serology-and-other-adaptive-immune-response-tests-sars-cov-2?fbclid=IwAR2j2BnpDSrbFj-WyxAuzLDKvoPxovLTwCskprXEkQ-j2EUKNcBkmszJhI8
All other areas of the DHM remain the same. For the link to the entire DHM, click here: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Documents/LBHD-DHM-April%2015th-2021.pdf
