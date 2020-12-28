As of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, 1,943 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 155 cases.
The breakdown by county is the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On Dec. 18, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the second COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna. Loup Basin Public Health Department has been allocated COVID-19 vaccine to assist in executing the state vaccination plan. “We have been planning for this day since late spring,” Loup Basin Public Health Department Co-Director Amanda Jeffres said. “This is an exciting step forward in the fight against the novel virus.”
Over the next few weeks, LBPHD and other agencies across our district and Nebraska will be vaccinating front line healthcare workers and long-term care residents, who make up Phase 1A of the Nebraska State Vaccination Plan. According to the Frequently Asked Questions on Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website, Nebraska expects to receive approximately 86,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020. As more vaccine doses become available, efforts will extend to reach other priority groups. Loup Basin Public Health Department will keep its patrons up to date with which priority group is being vaccinated via print and social media.
On Dec. 24, 2020, Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures (DHMs) moved from the “yellow” to the “blue” phase of the pandemic response. The blue phase will be maintained if Nebraska hospitals continue to report less than 15 percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 inpatient.
Moving from the “yellow” to the “blue” phase changed the following restrictions:
- Seating persons in groups of 8 or less is removed from the DHMs for restaurants, bars, weddings/funeral receptions, and other venues.
- Individuals at bars and restaurants are no longer required to be seated.
- Maximum indoor capacity increased from 50 percent in the “yellow” to 75 percent in the “blue.”
- Elective surgeries are allowed without restrictions.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
