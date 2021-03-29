Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) and its partners have opened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all individuals 18 years old and older.
To be vaccinated by LBPHD or one of our partners, register via vaccinate.ne.gov. Invitations for vaccination clinics will be made utilizing the statewide system.
If you do not have access to the internet, individuals may call the DHHS COVID hotline 833-998-2275 to be assisted with the registration process.
Upcoming vaccination clinics that are being scheduled through the statewide system include the following:
- April 1 – Arnold Community Center – Johnson & Johnson
- April 1 – Good Life Pharmacy, Ord – Moderna
- April 1 – Good Life Pharmacy, Loup City – Moderna
- April 2 – Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul – Moderna
- April 2 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 2 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 2 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 2 – Melham Medical Center, Broken Bow – Moderna
- April 2 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 5 – Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul – Moderna
- April 5 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 5 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 5 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 5 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 6 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 6 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 6 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 6 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 7 – Litchfield Winter’s Building – Moderna
- April 9 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 9 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Johnson & Johnson (9:30-10:15 schedule)
- April 9 – Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
- April 9 – Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City – Moderna (12:30-3 schedule)
New clinics are being added into the system daily. By scheduling through the system, you will see the most up to date list of clinics with available spots.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.