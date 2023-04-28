This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the April 27, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
My husband and I are on the tail end of our calving season and we’re looking forward to being done. This year has been hard for several reasons, but mainly because our cows are especially cranky!
We have a list of cows that we know are difficult to tag each year and usually their calves don’t get tagged until branding. They are very protective of their calves and aren’t afraid to get aggressive if you get too close. Most of the time they aren’t being mean, they just don’t want you to harass their calf. At the end of calving season, there are usually a handful of calves that haven’t been tagged.
This year, however, it seems like we’ve had a significant increase in the number of calves we can’t get ahold of. Cows that have never been mean before are putting my husband over the fence and going after his horse. Not only does it put my husband at a greater risk of getting hurt, but it’s doing more harm to the calves in the long run.
When we tag new calves, we put a numbered tag in their ear and give them a vaccine that protects them from a range of illnesses. The calves with mean mamas don’t get a tag or their vaccine, so they’re at risk of getting sick until we give them these vaccinations at branding time.
As a mama myself, I understand being protective, but the calves are getting sick because the cows won’t let us help. We end up having to doctor the calves several times when they get sick as opposed to just one vaccine shot at tagging time. It’s frustrating that we are just trying to help, but the cows won’t let us. It makes me wonder how often we do the same thing in our own lives.
I like to imagine that God takes care of us in the same way we take care of our cows. He watches over us and provides us with what we need, even if we don’t realize He’s doing it.
I wonder how many times God has tried to intervene in my life and I resisted because I couldn’t see the benefit and I was trying to protect myself. It probably led to more pain and suffering than if I had just let Him in the first time.
I hope that as I grow in my faith I can learn to recognize when He’s helping me and not be such a cranky old cow!
