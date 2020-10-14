The appointments of Darren Marten as Overseer of Streets and Parks and Craig Cranwell as Water and Sewer Superintendent were approved by the Broken Bow City Council at Tuesday evening’s meeting, Oct. 13, 2020.
Marten has been with the city for 30 years, this November, working the water and sewer departments with the parks duties added a few years ago. As of Oct. 15 (this Thursday) Cranwell will have been with the water and sewer department 12 years.
Also during the meeting, after a public hearing, the council voted to approve Ordinance 1234 which merged the offices of Overseer of Streets and Parks. City Administrator Dan Knoell said normally the two departments are merged but hadn’t been merged in Broken Bow since 1996. “In a way, this is taking the parks ‘back home,’” he said. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen added that it is also putting two departments together that already operate out of one building.
As a followup, Ordinance 1235, a wage ordinance, was approved to include the new title Overseer of Streets and Parks as well as the new title of Emergency Services Director (changed from EMS Coordinator at the previous council meeting).
No Parking South 13th Avenue, G to H
Also approved was Ordinance 1231, No Parking on the east side of South 13th Avenue from G to H Streets. During the final public hearing on the ordinance, Knoell said there was a five foot difference in width of South 13 Avenue south of G Street (28 ft) and north of G Street (23 ft).He also noted that there is no parking on the east side of South 13th Avenue from Hwy 2 to G Street and that the ordinance would add one more block of no east side parking.
Proposed increases in water and sewer rates
Public hearings on the proposed increases to water and sewer rates were held. Marten said that the increases come with the recommendation of the Board of Public works and that there has been no increase in residential rates since 2013. If approved, 3/4 inch water service will increase $3.47 per month, based on 10,000 gallons. One inch water service will increase $4.43 per month based on 10,000 gallons.
If approved, the base rate for sewer would increase from $23.62 to $24.62, a one dollar per month increase with the current rate of $2.50 increasing to $3.00 per 1,000 gallons. “This roughly increases rates $6 a month, based on 10,000 gallons,” Marten said.
There were no public comments during the public hearing on the rate increases. The council declined to waive the reading of the ordinances. The public will have the opportunity again to address the council at the Oct. 27 council meeting.
Expenditure limits set
Resolution 2020-11 setting expenditure limits was approved by the council. City Administrator Knoell said prior to this resolution, there had been no true limits. “There is a dollar amount,” he said, “but no time limit.” For example, a department head could spend up to the dollar amount limit, then five minutes later, spend up to the dollar amount limit again.This resolution sets a $100 expenditure limit every two weeks for department foremen and a $1,000 expenditure limit every two weeks for department heads without City Administrator approval. The expenditure limit without city council approval for the City Administrator is set at $50,000 every two weeks . Exempt from this resolution, per state statute, is the library.
Truck or Treat and Sidewalk Spooks Oct 30
Parking will be blocked on the east side of the Square and part of the side side for Sidewalk Spooks and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30. Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deb Kennedy said normally police, fire and other emergency responders set up on the south side (Hwy 2). This allows them to assist with traffic on the highway, if necessary, as well as leave quickly in the event of an emergency elsewhere. Kennedy said children should not have to cross Hwy 2 as businesses on the other side of the highway participate from a location on the Square. The event is schedule 2-5 p.m., Oct. 30. Participants are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The council approved Resolution 2020-14 allowing the City Administrator to approve street closings and blocking parking stalls for recurring events such as parades, Homecoming Pep Rallys and Trunk or Treat. Unique events will still require City Council approval.
Public hearing for 19th Ave assessments
A public hearing has been scheduled at the next city council meeting on Special assessments in connection with the 2018 South 19th Avenue and South G Street Paving Improvements. The public hearing will be at the Oct. 27 city council meeting. Public notice will be published and certified letters will be sent to property owners affected. The city council can vote on the assessments after the public hearing Oct. 27.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The Board of Public Works meets at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26
