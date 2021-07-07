featured
Crash near Westerville claims one life
- Deputy Adam Miller - Custer County Sheriff's Office Facebook - approximately midnight, July 6, 2021
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 6:18 p.m., a two-vehicle head-on crash was reported to the Custer County Dispatch Center. The crash happened on Highway 70 near Mile Marker 95, which is approximately 7 miles east of Westerville, NE.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 58-year-old Peggie L. Myers of Broken Bow, Neb. was westbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2004 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 23-year-old Madison N. Dodson of Arcadia, Neb. The crash resulted in the Impala catching fire.
Myers was transported to Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow where she later died as a result of her injuries. Dodson was also transported to Jennie Melham Hospital and was ultimately flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with unknown serious injuries.
Seatbelts were not in use by the driver of the Impala. The driver of the Concord was wearing seatbelts.
Arcadia Fire and Rescue, Ansley-Mason City Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Rescue, Sargent Rescue, Valley County Ambulance, Broken Bow Police Department and Hunters Towing assisted in the incident. Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
