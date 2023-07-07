Klipz & Kurlz Crazy Days 2023

Angie Flynn takes advantage of Crazy Days on Thursday afternoon (07/06/23) to have her hair done by Courtney Kusek, the owner of Klipz & Kurlz in Broken Bow. Asked what is the best thing she's bought on Crazy Days, Flynn gestured to Kusek working on her hair and said, "This!"

 Mona Weatherly

Check on the discounts on product, tumblers, bags and more at Klipz & Kurlz through today (Friday 07/07/23) for Crazy Days!

