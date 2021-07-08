Folks in businesses around the Square are using words like "really good," "very busy" and "awesome!" to describe the customer traffic this afternoon (Thursday, July 8, 2021) for the first day of Crazy Days Sales in Broken Bow.
At Ortello Dale, visitors from Oregon said they have been finding bargains. "We've already made a couple trips to the car,' Hope Snyder said. From Oregon were Vana Snyder carrying Peaches, a Chihuahua; Hope Snyder, William Snyder, Grace Snyder and Kay Howard. They were in Broken Bow visiting Beth Whitney and plan to attend the Mills Family Reunion in Ansley on Sunday.
Gavin Wright at Geared4Sports said they have been "very busy." Shoes priced at $40 were "going pretty fast" as well as Husker apparel was selling well. Store owner Scott Cyboron agreed. "Everything is flying off the rack," he said.
Lola Chapin, owner of Chapin's Furniture and Decorating, said it had been busy all day. Connie Pearson was helping customer Lori Nore with a large clock. Nore said it was the window displays of the store that drew her in. "I saw the park, then I saw the store," she said. "I said, 'I want to go in here. It looks really neat.'"
At Bow Booterie, owner Jodene Taylor said the day has been "awesome" and added, "We've move a lot of shoes, but the best part is all the people we've seen and talked to so far."
Things were also busy at Klipz & Kurlz where customer Traci Parr was registering for a the drawing for a hair dryer. Shop owner Courtney Kuzek said customer traffic has been "really good."
One of the youngest Crazy Days customers might have been found in Triple Blessed Boutique. Two month old Brantley Schweitzer was being carried about by mom Shawna Schweitzer. "We've found some rattle socks for him," she said. Marjean Anderson said the day has been "marvelous" and Triple Blessed owner Jamie Eberle followed with "Perfect!"
At Lillie Kate Boutique, owner Melanee Nixon said they , too, have been "really busy." Though the weather is warm and sunny, at Lillie Kate, they moved several fixtures of clothing into the store as brisk winds were playing havoc with merchandise out on the side walk.
Crazy Days continues in Broken Bow Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10.
