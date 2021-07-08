Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

A few thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny later in the day. High near 95F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.