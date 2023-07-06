Crazy Days Quilting Shack 2023

Becky Miller, left, and Valerie Oxford at The Quilting Shack show some of the quilts on sale in the crib for Crazy Days in Broken Bow!

 Mona Weatherly

It's Crazy Days in Broken Bow and customer traffic has been steady. At The Quilting Shack, everything in the store is 25 percent off for the the remainder of today (Thursday, July 6, 2023) and Friday and Saturday! Sorry, sewing machines are not included but check out the fabrics and everything else!

