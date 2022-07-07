Crazy Days kicked off Thursday, July 7 in Broken Bow. For about an hour during the late morning, heavy rain fell sending shoppers scurrying to find shelter and items indoors. Bargains and sales at local merchants last through Saturday. Check out the photos above from Thursday and then check back on Friday for more photos of your local merchants offering sales and bargains at Crazy Days 2022!
