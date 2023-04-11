NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - April 11, 2023 - A RED FLAG WARNING for critical fire conditions remains in effect today from noon to 0 p.m. CDT for all of western and north central Nebraska. Any fires that may develop will spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Southwest winds will gust up to 40 mph. Parts of Nebraska could see record temperature today, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. For Central Nebraska, highs will be in the 80s today (04/11/23), in the 70s-80s tomorrow and 60s to 70s on Thursday. Friday will be cool (40s to 50s) with a chance of rain/snow.
featured
Critical fire conditions continue
- National Weather Service
-
-
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- BBFD responds to fire call at Masonic Lodge
- Sheriff's Office releases info on two Custer County accidents
- April 18 tax filing deadline in 2023
- Nebraska Gas Price Update
- State FFA Degrees, honors in April 6 Chief
- Troopers arrest driver after road rage incident during winter storm
- Custer County now in Winter Weather Advisory
- Slow progress in the Legislature
- Troopers locate missing juvenile during I-80 traffic stop
- Low water affecting Nebraska boaters this spring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.