NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - April 11, 2023 - A RED FLAG WARNING for critical fire conditions remains in effect today from noon to 0 p.m. CDT for all of western and north central Nebraska. Any fires that may develop will spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Southwest winds will gust up to 40 mph. Parts of Nebraska could see record temperature today, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. For Central Nebraska, highs will be in the 80s today (04/11/23), in the 70s-80s tomorrow and 60s to 70s on Thursday. Friday will be cool (40s to 50s) with a chance of rain/snow.

