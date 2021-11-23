A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today (Nov. 23, 2021) from 11 a.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST for much of Nebraska. Parts of central Nebraska, south central, northeast, north central and all of the Panhandle are in the warning.
Humidity is expected to be 10 to 15 percent in the Sandhills and Panhandle where wind gust could be up to 25 to 25 mph.
The National Weather Service and land management agencies advise people to be very careful with open flames. Outdoor fires may show extreme fire behavior with explosive growth and spread.
