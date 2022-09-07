Near critical fire conditions are expected in much of Nebraska today (Wednesday, 8/7/22) and tomorrow. There will be near record heat through tomorrow with high approaching or surpassing 100 degrees.
Humidity will drop to 13 to 20 percent this afternoon with poor recovery overnight. Winds will generally remain under 25 mph today. Tomorrow, there may be strong winds with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph and humidity will drop to the 10 to 20 percent range in much of north central and western Nebraska.
Highs forecast for Broken Bow are 95 today.. Broken Bow is forecast for the lowest high in the area on Thursday at 99.
Mullen is forecast for 99 today and 100 on Thursday. Further west and north, at Valentine, Oshkosh, Ogallala, North Platte and Ainsworth, highs tomorrow will be 101 to 103.
A strong cold front will move into the area Thursday night into Friday. It will bring gusty north winds and increased thunderstorm possibility as well as dry lightning concern.
On the national level, much of the western part of the country is under Red Flag Warnings and Heat Advisories including all of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada and large portions of Washington, Oregon and California.
