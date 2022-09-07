Weather Sept 7 2022
National Weather Service

Near critical fire conditions are expected in much of Nebraska today (Wednesday, 8/7/22) and tomorrow. There will be near record heat through tomorrow with high approaching or surpassing 100 degrees.

Humidity will drop to 13 to 20 percent this afternoon with poor recovery overnight. Winds will generally remain under 25 mph today. Tomorrow, there may be strong winds with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph and humidity will drop to the 10 to 20 percent range in much of north central and western Nebraska.

