A surge of warm dry air will move int western and north central Nebraska ahead of a strong cold front this afternoon (Monday March 29, 2021).
A sudden wind shift from west to north/northwest is expected with the passage of the fast moving cold front this afternoon. West winds 15-30 mph will increase in speed and will include gusts of 45-60 mph with the passage of the cold front lasting 1 to 3 hours.
Critical fire conditions are expected along and ahead of the cold front.
Humidity may be 15-20 percent or lower accompanied by the strong west winds.
The high winds are expected this evening (7-11 p.m.) for North Platte, Ogallala, Broken Bow, Imperial, Burwell and Curis.
The winds will be earlier in the day for Valentine, Mullen and Gordon (1-4 p.m.) and for Oshkosh and Ainsworth mid-evening (6-8 p.m.)
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /2 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON (Monday 03/29/21) TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TUESDAY for the following counties in Nebraska: Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY (03/29/21) TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA.
Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR-Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest-Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest-Loup Rivers Basin-Frenchman Basin-Loess Plains.
* Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208...Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains.
* Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
