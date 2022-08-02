Scattered thunderstorms with some producing little rainfall will develop late this afternoon across western Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte. Storm activity will develop east through the Sandhills and southwest Nebraska during the evening.
Some storms will produce less than 1/10th an inch of rain. There is concern of dry lightning capable of sparking rangeland fires accompanied by wind gusts to 50 mph. Some areas could see gusts of 60 mph or stronger. Critical fire condition stretch from imperial and Curtis north to Gordon, Valentine and Butte.
