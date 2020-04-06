Humidity falling to 15 to 20 percent Monday afternoon and gusty winds are factors leading to critical fire weather for the first part of the week in central and western Nebraska.
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE ZONES 206, 210 AND 219.
The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.
* Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 or Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ210... Fire Weather Zone 210 or Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 or Loess Plains.
* Winds...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent.
* Temperatures...Highs in the 70s.
* Lightning...None expected.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop may spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE ZONE 204.
The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 or Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR.
* Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Monday and 30 mph on Tuesday.
* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon. Humidity recovery Monday night will be around 70 percent.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent on Monday and near 20 percent on Tuesday.
* Temperatures...Highs in the 70s each day. Tonight`s lows near 40.
* Lightning...None expected.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop may spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
