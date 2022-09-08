High temps and very low humidity is making for critical fire weather today (Sept. 8, 2022) in western and central Nebraska. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for today for all of western and central Nebraska. There will be near record heat with high around 100 degrees. Humidity will be 10 to 15 percent in the west and 15 to 20 percent in the north central. Winds will gust out of the southwest 25 to 30 mph.
A cold front will cross the area this afternoon and evening. Winds will shift to northerly. Thunderstorm chances increase mainly in northwest Nebraska with dry lightning possible. The forecast high tomorrow for Broken Bow is 77 degrees
