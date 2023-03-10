USDA FSA News Release

Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) along with several partners in conservation will be conducting informational meetings for agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened a CRP General signup in February, and it runs through April 7, 2023.

CRP is a cornerstone voluntary conservation program offered by USDA. General CRP helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. In return landowners receive annual rental payments.   “CRP offers a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners,” John Berge, FSA state executive director in Nebraska, said. “It can serve as a tool for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and support wildlife habitat.”

Recommended for you