On the agenda for the Oct. 25 Broken Bow City Council Meeting is the Public Hearing, third reading and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1264 Well Head Protection Plan for Broken Bow. The writers of the plan from JEO Consulting are expecting to be present to discuss the plan.
In new business, Cathy Larson from the Prairie Pioneer Center will speak. City Administrator Dan Knoell is also on the agenda to discuss current and upcoming projects for the city included street work, electrical work and renovations of the Municipal Building. The meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building Auditorium, 314 South 10th.
