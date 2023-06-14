This past weekend the 23rd and final Comstock Windmill Festival was held in the pastures north of Comstock. It's the final event for promoter Henry Nuxoll who is retiring from the concert business to spend more time with family. Nuxoll has said he didn't know his grandparents and he wants to take time now to make sure his grandchildren know him. Read about the last Windmill Festival, find out which Comstock native has attended all 23, and see what country singers Canaan Smith and Ned LeDoux had to say about the Comstock Windmill Festival. It's all in the June 15, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief. In the mail today to subscribers and on newsstands now.
