BROKEN BOW, NEB. - Oct. 19, 2022 - Broken Bow Public Schools has sold the Custer School building to the Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC). The CEDC plans to demolish the building and subdivide the property into lots for single family homes.
The Broken Bow school board received only two bids on the property, the $20,000 bid from the CEDC and an $11,100 bid from a company in Missouri. The board voted to accept the bid from CEDC at their Monday meeting (10/17/22).
