Weather winter storm warning Jan 25 2021

Custer County now joins other counties in the Winter Storm Warning that is in effect until midnight tomorrow (counties shown in pink).

 MWS - NORTH PLATTE, Neb.

Custer County including the city of Broken Bow is now under a Winter Storm Warning along with counties to the east and south.

The warning is in effect until midnight Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021).

Moderate to heavy snow will fall with additional accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Monday evening and around two inches Tuesday.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

Wind chill readings near zero are expected Tuesday morning.

