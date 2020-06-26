Five new positive COVI-19 cases have been reported since the last LBPHD update on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, according to a Facebook post by Loup Basin Public Health District. About 10 a.m., today (Friday, June 26), LBPHD posted the that the new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Custer one new case, determined to be community spread
- Valley two new cases, determined to be community spread and travel out of state
- Howard two new cases one determined to be community spread with travel out of state and one contact with a known positive.
