Ben Nonhof

The Custer County Ag Society will hold two meetings this Thursday, Nov. 10. The first is the regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. On the agenda are reports from the Extension Office, 4-H Council and Administrator. The annual board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. On the agenda are the financial report for the FY, June 30, 2022; president's report; administrator's report; and election of board members with the seats of Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and Steve Horn up for election.

