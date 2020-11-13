Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2020, the Custer County Ag Society held elections for board members.
Newly elected to the board is Blair Hartman of Ansley. Re-elected to the board are Kent Nelson and Ira Spanel.
The board is composed of nine members who serve three year terms. Each year, three positions are up for re-election. This year, board member Shawn Lehmkuhler decline to run for re-election.
The six other board members are Marla Stallbaumer, Becky Pearson, Steve Horn, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and Shane Ryan.
About 40 residents of Custer County, including board members and two members of the media, were present and voting Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.