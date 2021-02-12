At the Custer County Ag Society meeting Thursday, Feb. 11., the board approved payments of $50 per full-time employee per month for AFLAC accident insurance. With three full-time employees, the total will be $1,800 per year.
Administrator Michelle Nelson said net proceeds from the Jan. 30 Winter Ball should be in the neighborhood of $22,000, most of which is a result of the live and silent auctions. The Heads or Tails game netted $900 and the Bernie cut-out garnered $829. Proceeds will be used for improvements of the Custer County Fairgrounds. “A lot of people were glad we had it,” she said.
Grounds manager J.J. Martin reported that the new steps for the crow’s nest are almost complete.
It was announced that the beef weigh-in has been moved to Feb. 27.
The Ag Society is undergoing its normal annual audit.
A team roping in memorial to Leon Gift of Thedford is scheduled for April 3. Gift died Jan. 14.
Nelson reported that there are two events at the fairgrounds in February and then things pick up in March with more events scheduled. With the current Directed Health Measures, Nelson is required to file a plan with Loup Basin Public Health for any event which is expected to draw 500 people or more.
All board members were present for the meeting.
