The Custer County Ag Society will meet for a regular board meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Shooting Sports Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow, Neb.
On the agenda are discussion/decision of the Jan. 22 Winter Ball, discussion/decision on the Lineman Rodeo, July 22 or Aug. 5. and committee reports from the Extension Office, 4-H Council, Grounds Manager and Administrator as well as approval of minutes of the Dec. 9 regular meeting, Dec. 12, special meeting and Jan. 2 workshop meeting.
