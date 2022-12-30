The Custer County Chief closed at noon on Friday for New Years. We will be closed Monday Jan 2, 2023. We will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Have a safe and happy New Year!
Latest News
- Custer County Chief closed for New Years
- Winter Weather Advisory extended to 6 p.m.
- Rain has transitioned to snow
- Accumulating snow tonight into tomorrow
- Winter Weather Advisory issued
- Rain, snow overnight into Thursday
- Fireworks for New Year's in Broken Bow
- Year in Review in the Dec. 29 issue of the Chief!
Most Popular
Articles
- Mail will be late today (Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022)
- Fireworks for New Year's in Broken Bow
- New plates for 2023 have arrived; tips from state DMV on renewing
- Weekly Nebraska Gas Price Update
- Accumulating snow tonight into tomorrow
- Rain has transitioned to snow
- Winter Weather Advisory extended to 6 p.m.
- Winter Weather Advisory issued
- One vehicle accident in Custer County claims one life
- Merry Christmas!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.