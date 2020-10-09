Custer County has had a total of 136 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, Oct. 9. Of those 89 are listed as recovered. Four deaths are also in that count.
Howard County has 116 positive cases, 97 recoveries and five deaths.
Valley County has 56 positive cases, 44 recoveries and no deaths.
Sherman County has 35 positives, 27 recoveries and two deaths.
Greeley County has 34 total positives, 31 recoveries and no deaths.
Garfield has a total of 11 postives, 9 recoveries and no deaths.
Loup County has had five positives reported with three recoveries and no deaths.
Wheeler County has had three positives reported, one recovery and no deaths.
Blaine County has had one positive reported with one recovery.
