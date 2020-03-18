The following is a statement released the afternoon of Wed., March 19, 2020.
Custer County is modifying services effective March 19, 2020 through April 18, 2020 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Our goal is to minimize in-person interactions.
After careful analysis of CDC recommendations on social distancing, consultation with State and Local officials as well as Emergency Management, the following measures will be implemented.
1. The Custer County Courthouse (County Offices) will be closed to face to face foot traffic. but offices will continue to conduct business.
2. Judicial Center will remain open. All court hearings will be held as scheduled, but limited access to the courtroom will be enforced until your case is called.
3. We highly encourage all members of the public to conduct business without coming into the Courthouse or Judicial Center if possible, especially if you feel ill.
4. The Deeds Office should not be engaged for genealogical deeds research at this time, all request for documents should be made via email, telephone or via mail.
5. The Treasurer's Office has options to pay real estate, personal and real property taxes, and even driver's license renewals on-line, though mail, or via phone. A separate press release will be communicated with the on-line links to those services.
6. At this time, the County Board Meeting on March 24th, will be held via
teleconference as authorized and recommended by Governor Ricketts. Call in information may be obtained by calling the County Clerk's Office.
7. Custer County is committed to being responsive to your questions and needs utilizing several forms of communication to serve the public including, telephone, email, webinars, etc.
We appreciate the publics understanding during this difficult time. Custer County's primary concern is the health of its residents, especially the more vulnerable population.
This situation requires us to remain flexible in our response. Further information and developments are expected to occur over the coming days and weeks.
Thank you for your continued understanding and support.
The Custer County Board of Supervisors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.