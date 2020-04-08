Amid concerns in the State of Nebraska and Custer County about COVID-19, the Custer County Courthouse has been closed indefinitely to public foot traffic since Thursday, March 19, 2020. It was planned to review the situation on April 18, 2020 and determine whether to open at that time. The Governor has now issued a Directed Health Measure through May 11, 2020 limiting the number of people at a gathering to ten.
At this time (Wednesday, April 8, 2020), the Custer County Courthouse and County Treasurer’s Office will not reopen to public foot traffic until the Governor’s Directed Health Measure through May 11, 2020 has been lifted in Custer County.
The Custer County Driver’s License Examiner’s Office will also be closed through May 11, 2020.
The Governor’s Executive Order, dated March 19, 2020, remains in effect allowing constituents with expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, titling requirements, registrations and in transit tags an extension to complete those items until 30 days after the Executive Order has been lifted. No time frame has been released as to when this will be lifted.
During this closure a crucial deadline will occur with the first half real estate, personal and state assessed property tax being delinquent Friday, May 1, 2020. Constituents will not have access to the Courthouse to pay in person. Payments can be made through mail, phone, online or at our drop box outside the west side of the Courthouse. Mail must be postmarked on or before Thursday, April 30, 2020 to avoid interest charges. Please plan in advance to avoid late charges.
Office staff have been working with constituents by phone, online, mail and drop box throughout the entire time and will continue to provide the services.
Please refer to the options below to complete your business.
Real estate and personal property taxes:
- Pay online through https://custer.gworks.com. Debit, credit and e-check are the available
- options of payments.
- Pay through the mail with your payment coupons by check, money order or cashier’s check.
- If taxes are on a tax sale certificate, please contact our office for assistance.
- o Contact our office to obtain the amount due if you don’t have a statement. Pay by debit, credit, check, e-check, money order or cashier’s check.
- Financial institutions, title and escrow companies-contact the office for assistance with paying
- taxes.
Motor vehicle and boat renewals:
- Mail in renewal notices or complete online renewals through https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services.
- New motor vehicles with or without a title inspections-call the office. We will work with you to
- get the steps completed and receive payment by mail or telephone.
- Please allow extra time to mail in and receive a response from our office.
- There will be no postage fees for motor vehicle transactions done by mail through our office
- during this time.
- Financial institutions-please call for assistance in noting and releasing liens.
Driver’s license: (Examiner’s Office is closed)
- Renew online if applicable at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. We can mail out the temporary license with your online email confirmation.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office strives to maintain professional service and we appreciate the public working with us during this time.
Contact the Custer County Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 431 South 10th Avenue, Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822.
Telephone: 308-872-2921
Fax: 308-872-3401
Email: Sheri Bryant sbryant@custerne.com
Email: Lana Moran lmoran@custerne.com
Email: Marie Shada mshada@custerne.com.
