July 24 2020 Custer County at 41 COVID-19
LBPHD
As of Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8 a.m., three additional positive COVID-19 cases are being reported since the last update by Loup Basin Public Health Department. The new cases are from Custer and Greeley counties.
 
The Custer County case is due to community spread which has been present in the area. One Greeley County case is due to community spread and one due to close contact with a known positive case.
 
As a reminder, with every public interaction there is a risk of exposure. Everyone is encouraged to practice preventative measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and disinfecting high touch surfaces.

