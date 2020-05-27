The driver’s license examination office for Custer County in Broken Bow, Neb. is scheduled to re-open Friday, June 5, according to Custer County Treasurer Sheri Bryant.
The driver’s license examination office and Custer County treasurer’s office will both be open on Saturdays through June to help alleviate the backlog of licenses needing to be processed.
The examiner will be able to have only one person in the office at a time. Restrictions will also affect how test are administered. Bryant wants people to know that this will limit how many licenses can be processed.
Regular hours for the driver’s license examination office in Custer County are Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12;30 p.m., 1-4:30 p.m. During these hours, all normal services are available. For CDLs, the skills/computer test is available in Custer County but not the driving test. Bryant said the driving part of the test hasn’t been available in Custer County for a couple years.
Saturday is by appointment only for class O (car) driver’s tests. The dates are Saturday June 6, 13, 20 and 27 and the hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The only offices that will be open are the driver’s license exam office and the treasurer’s office. No other offices in the courthouse will be open.To make an appointment, call 872-6260
Bryant said her office staff was very receptive to the Saturday hours. “If it can help alleviate the back log, they are all for it,” Bryant said. “We are 3,400 drive tests behind for our district, which is several counties.”
Many counties across the state have already opened their driver’s license examiner’s offices. Bryant said the June 5 opening in Custer County will allow the time needed for the examiner to receive the necessary personal protective equipment. In addition, temporary wall partitions will be installed in the courthouse lobby to help with social distancing for the increased foot traffic. After meeting with the examiner, people need to go to the treasurer’s office to pick up their temporary license and make payments.
“We will try to accommodate as many people as we can,” Bryant said. “We want to help.”
Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle said Tuesday, May 26, that people will be required to wear a face covering while participating in a drive test.
Also on Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Ricketts announced an executive order waiving requirements for older Nebraskans to renew their driver’s license in-person. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Nebraskans age 72 or older must appear in-person to renew a license. With social distancing for health and safety, for Nebraskans 72 or older, Class O (car) and motorcycle licenses set to expire from March 1through Dec. 31, 2020 will be extended for one year from the date of expiration printed on the license.
In March, another executive order extended the expiration date for all driver’s licenses and state IDs until 30 days after the emergency declaration is lifted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.