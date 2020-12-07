Due to COVID 19 restrictions and our concern for the wellbeing and safety of our guests, our Annual Gala & Auction will be held as an online event this year. The Custer County Foundation Gala & Auction “Reimagined” will allow patrons to bid on auction items from the safety of their home.
Online bidding will open Dec. 8, 2020 and conclude at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.
Viewing of items began Dec. 1. We encourage participants to register and start making their wish lists before the auction begins. The website to view and bid on items is ccfauction.asimobile.net.
This online auction software is very user friendly and should be easy to navigate. We are excited to offer a fun new twist and hope to see an increase in participation. An online event makes the Gala & Auction truly open to everyone to enjoy! Remember anyone can bid.
As you know, our Gala & Auction is the main source of funding for the Foundation’s grant program and non-traditional scholarships. Both these programs have a positive and lasting impact throughout Custer County and it is imperative that we continue funding these programs.
Auction items and information is being posted on the Custer County Foundation’s social media pages. Please like and follow to stay up to date on the great items that are being donated as well as changes to the event.
Now more than ever, the Foundation is grateful to all our amazing donors!
If you have any questions about registering or the bidding process, please contact the office by calling, 308-872-2232 or custerfoundation@msn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.