The Custer County Foundation is excited to announce that with the generous donations of individuals and businesses, they have met the challenge of raising $100,000 in 2020 put forth by Roy Yanagida!
The $100,000 raised by the Foundation was generously matched by Roy Yanagida and his family.
At the 15th Annual Gala & Auction held Dec. 14, 2019, the Custer County Foundation announced an exciting gift of $200,000 to the Custer County Foundation by the Roy Yanagida family. In addition to that gift, Roy challenged the Custer County Foundation to raise an additional $100,000 and they would match every donation to the Yanagida Challenge Match dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $100,000! By reaching our goal, this challenge match raised over $400,000!
Roy’s generous donation is an unrestricted gift, allowing maximum flexibility on how the dollars can be used. Here are some examples of projects the Custer County Foundation has supported in the past:
- Flood relief efforts
- Equipment for Volunteer Fire Departments
- Improvements and programs for libraries throughout the county
- Welders for Agriculture Education in schools
- County wide backpack programs
- Youth sports programs
- Improvements at the Custer County Fairgrounds
In 1991, Roy Yanagida, together with other Custer County business leaders, had the foresight to create the Custer County Foundation. Since its inception, the Custer County Foundation has distributed over $5.5 million to Custer County students through college scholarships, and to Custer County residents of all ages through grants to nonprofit organizations. Roy and his family want to ensure the Custer County Foundation can continue living up to its mission of meeting the present and future needs of the residents of Custer County. It is Roy’s vision to ensure that the Foundation continues to have a positive impact upon the youth and other worthy organizations in Custer County well into the future.
The Foundation would like to thank Roy Yanagida and his family for this amazing gift as well as everyone who helped us reach our goal. This gift will benefit Custer County residents for generations Though the goal has been met and the matching donation has been made by the Yanagida family, all tax-deductible donations are still welcome!
