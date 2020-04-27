On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in Custer County, a female in her 60s. Contract tracing has been completed and all those identified to have possible exposure have been asked to quarantine.
Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.
This case, along with another case in Howard County, brings the number of positives within LBPHD's district to 35. By county, the breakdown is as follows:
- Custer -22
- Howard - 11
- Sherman - 1
- Greeley - 1
Only two deaths have been reported in LBPHD, both in Custer County. There have been 419 negative tests received from commercial and public health laboratories.
