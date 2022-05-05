Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center (JMMMC) in Broken Bow is working with other community health providers to update the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing health needs cited in the 2016 and 2019 CHNA reports and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions.
VVV Consultants LLC, an independent healthcare consulting firm from Olathe, KS, has been retained to conduct this countywide research. All responses will be confidential if you choose to participate in this online survey.
To gather community feedback, a short and confidential online survey has been developed. To access this survey, please utilize the link below to participate.
All community residents and business leaders are encouraged to complete the 2022 CHNA online survey by May 23, 2022. In addition, please hold the date for the Town Hall meeting scheduled Thursday, June 16, 2022, for dinner from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Please stay on the lookout for more information to come soon. Thank you in advance for your time and support!
