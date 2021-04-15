Custer County along with Blaine and Frontier Counties are now included in a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service effect until 7 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, April 16, 2021). Cities included are Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Broken Bow, Curtis, Eustis and Maywood.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible with the heaviest accumulations in Blaine County and western portions of Custer and Frontier Counties.
Also included in a Winter Weather Advisory for the same duration are the Nebraska counties of Thomas, Logan, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes and Western Cherry including the cities of Thedford, Halsey, Stapleton, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore.
Snow in this area is forecast to accumulate to 2 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts possible in western Thomas, southwestern Lincoln and Chase Counties.
Plan in slippery roads conditions. Hazardous conditions are anticipated with quick accumulating snow and reduced visibilities. The wet heavy snow may impact young livestock and ranching operations. Slow down and use caution while driving.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effects for portions of western Nebraska into the Panhandle until 6 p.m. MDT tomorrow for the counties if Sheridan, Garden, Grant, Arthur, Deuel and Keith including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Arthur, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala and Paxton.
Heavy wet snow in this area could accumulate 5 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible in Deuel, Garden, far western portions of Keith and Perkins as well as western portions of Arthur and Grant.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
According to a precipitation timeline, the heaviest accumulations are expected overnight tonight into Friday beginning about 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m MDT for western Nebraska and after midnight CDT for central Nebraska, including Custer County. Snow in Custer County and around Burwell and Curtis could end mid-morning while snow will linger until afternoon in areas to the west.
Snow is expected to accumulate on road during the overnight hours. Wind will be a factor during snowfall, with some periods of snow fall of up to an inch an hour. Once the snow is on the ground, the wind will not be as much as a factor as the snow will be wet and heavy.
