According to the National Weather Serice out of North Platte, Custer County is now in a WINTER STORM WARNING beginning at midnight tonight (Sunday, Jan. 2, 2023) and ending at noon on Tuesday. Four to seven inches of snow with ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph. Travel will become difficult and dangerous. Power outages are possible and tree limbs may come down due to ice accumulations. The warning also extends east of Custer County to Garfield, Wheeler,Valley and Sherman Counties as well as south to Dawson, Buffalo and Hall Counties, as well as Phelps and Furnas Counties. The warning already included most of western, north central and south west Nebraska. Most of the state is under either a warning, watch or advisory. A few counties in far northwestern Nebraska are under an ice storm warning that extends into Iowa and Minnesota. If you must travel, be prepared. Have your cell phone fully charged, let others know your plans, have food and water and blankets in the event of an emergency.
