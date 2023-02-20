Custer, Lincoln, Garfield, Perkins and Wheeler Counties in Nebraska have been placed in a Winter Storm Watch late Tuesday night (02/21/23) through late Wednesday night. Counties to the north and west previously in a watch are now in a Winter Storm Warning. Snow will develop in the wake of a strong, cold front late Tuesday, intensify on Wednesday and then taper off Thursday. Blustery winds and bitter cold will accompany the snow. Highest accumulations will be along the South Dakota border where 9 to 12 inches of snow could fall. Broken Bow is now in the 3 to 6 inch band, however, that band (from Ogallala and North Platte to Broken Bow and Burwell) is the area of greatest uncertainty for snowfall amounts, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will generally be on the fluffier side, except for the onset when it may be mixed with rain. With the wind, there may be significant blowing and drifting of snow. At this time, snow is forecast to begin in Custer Count around 3 a.m. Wednesday with the heaviest snow expected between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, then tapering off through 3 a.m. Thursday.
Custer County now in Winter Storm Watch
- National Weather Service - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - Feb. 20, 2023
