NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - April 4, 2023 - Custer, Wheeler and Garfield Counties in Nebraska have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday (04/05/23). Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to a few hundredths. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph. Plan on slippery roads and patchy blowing snow reducing visibility. Wind chills in the 5 above to 5 below range are expected Wednesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for much of north central and western Nebraska along with a blizzard warning for Cherry County, Sheridan County and areas to the west and north.
