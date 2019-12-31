After several hours of major highways and roadways in and around Custer County being deemed "impassable" by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, roads are now returning to "passable."
According to 511 Nebraska most highways in the Custer County area are either "completely covered" or "partially covered" with snow and ice (as of 9:45 a.m.)
Conditions should continue to improve as the forecast is for sunny skies and a high of 32 degrees today. Tomorrow, News Years Day 2020 is calling for mostly sunny and a high around 37.
