Family. This is the first thing that came to mind for Janet Kalinowski when asking her about her Custer County outdoor space of the week west of Oconto.
“I like family and I like things that have meaning to me,” Kalinowski said. “I don’t gather things to have things, I gather things that have sentimental meaning to me.”
At her home, you will be able to find a little bit of everything, from flowers to plants, to unique sculptures that are one a kind.
The flowers and vegetables on the Kalinowski property include, clematis, columbine, rose bushes, tomato plants, cucumber plants, decorative grasses, raspberries, and her beloved hydrangeas.
One of Janet’s most prized possessions is a metal angel in her front yard. It was created by Charles Horn for her.
It was welded together using different pieces of metal that he had, that came together to create a beautiful angel that sits in a flower bed near her home.
Other pieces in her yard include a windmill that was moved from her parent’s farm in 1985, and a miniature corn crib from her uncle Ivan Neth that she purchased at his auction when he passed away. She uses the corn crib to hold art and house different flowers.
Another unique piece is an old telephone pole in the yard that her husband Sig fastened birdhouses too. Janet loves to sit out on her patio in the evening and feed birds.
“I am more of a quilter than I am a gardener, but I do love sitting out on the patio in the evening and feeding birds,” Kalinowski said. “I have lots of golden and red finches.”
