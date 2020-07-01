This weeks Custer County Outdoor Space Of The Week is awarded to Jenni and Scott Harvey of Broken Bow. They live in a beautiful two story Victorian style home with an equally beautiful yard.
In the front yard as you walk up to the front porch, there are beautiful rose bushes that surround the entrance. It’s a mixture of roses that the Harvey’s planted when they moved into the home and wild rose bushes that were already there when they moved in.
Next to the roses in the front there are Daylilies that add an extra splash of color to a beautiful set up. Another beautiful flower that catches your eye in the Harvey’s front yard are their orange Asiatic Lilies.
As you look on the their porch they also have a lot of beautiful decorations. One of those being a big Joy sign.
Jenni said that she purchased the sign as a reminder to choose joy in life. A great reminder and beautiful show piece that is sure to catch anybody’s eye who goes by there home.
If it’s even possible, the backyard has more flowers than the front does. They rap around the entirety of the fenced in area that makes up the Harvey’s backyard.
As Jenni explained it, the backyard needed a lot of work when they moved in. The Harvey used flowers to spruce up what was a dull space.
Flowers that make up the backyard space include miniature roses, asiatic lilies, clematis, buttercups, snow in the mountains, and yarrow that grows in the prairie.
In the backyard they also had Iris’s that were blooming and autumn joy sedum that bloom throughout the fall month of the year.
One of the most extraordinary plants in the yard had to be the Husker Reds in the back. They are penstemons made by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. What makes them unique is they have a red tip that you can distinguish them by.
The Chief instill taking nominations for Outdoor space of the Week. Call the Custer County Chief at 308-872-2471 or mail the editor at chiefnews@custercountychief.com to submit your entries.
