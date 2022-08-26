Republican elephant

Amy Tharp, who had been elected chairperson of the Custer County Republican Party in April, resigned last night (Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022) at a meeting of the Custer County Republican Party. “I am stepping down as chair,” Tharp said. “I have taken on too much.”

She mentioned her school board candidacy as one reason however, her public support of third-party gubernatorial candidate David White was not mentioned.

