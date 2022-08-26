Amy Tharp, who had been elected chairperson of the Custer County Republican Party in April, resigned last night (Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022) at a meeting of the Custer County Republican Party. “I am stepping down as chair,” Tharp said. “I have taken on too much.”
She mentioned her school board candidacy as one reason however, her public support of third-party gubernatorial candidate David White was not mentioned.
The local GOP is will now chose a new chairperson. Upon Tharp’s resignation, vice-chairperson Craig Safranek became the temporary local party leader. Two people were nominated - Lori Stutzman of Arnold and Safranek - however, it was determined that a vote could not take place.
Must discussion centered on the fact that the local party has no constitution. Members therefore turned to the state constitution to determine the course of action which states that legal notice must published seven days prior to a meeting to elect officials. The date of Sept. 11 was chosen as the date with legal notice to be published Sept. 1
Concern and disappointment was expressed that there had been little activity from the local party this summer, including no entry in the parade and no booth at the fair. Carol Watson of Arnold said she has received no bank information, signature card or guidance since being elected county party treasurer this spring. She took on part of the responsibility saying she had not reached out, however, stated no information or materials had been offered to her.
There were 19 people at the meeting Thursday, with not all people present being delegates (i.e., voting members). Only delegates can vote at local meetings.
There are 24 delegates in the Custer County Republican party. There is a deadline each election year by which party member can apply to be a delegate. Though she has resigned as chairperson, Tharp remains a delegate of the Custer County GOP.
