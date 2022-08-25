This article appears in print in the Aug. 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
BROKEN BOW, NEB. - The Custer County Republican Party is holding a meeting this Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the Bonfire Grill in Broken Bow. Some local party members hope that strong concerns about the local GOP will be addressed.
“We need communication from current party leaders,” Custer County delegate and former state delegate Lori Cox said. “We need to get to know each other and be active.”
Cox explained that new Republican county leadership was elected earlier in the year. “The whole point was to do more things, be more active,” she said. “They haven’t done anything since the new people have come in.”
Another concern is that current county party Chairperson Amy Tharp is seen to be publicly supporting third party candidate David Wright for governor.
“The county GOP needs to promote the Republican candidate that was duly elected in the primary,” Cox said. “We need to be proactive to get that candidate across the finish line.”
Custer County Republican Party member Karen Evans echoed concerns about lack of communication. “We did not receive any official notification of the meeting,” Evans said. “If you’re not on social media, you would not have seen it.”
The meeting announcement was posted to a private facebook group, the Custer County Republican Party NEBRASKA which has 230 members. As of Tuesday, there are 5,668 Republicans registered to vote in Custer County according to the Custer County Clerk.
The Custer County Chief has copies of screen shots of calling the meeting. In addition, there is an Aug. 5 posting by Amy Eric Tharp supporting third party candidate Dave Wright for governor.
“People feel that as representatives of the party, there are certain things that should be followed as pro forma,” Evans said. She called using the Republican Party page to promote third party candidates “inappropriate.”
Contacted by the Chief Tuesday morning, Tharp said the meeting was called because Elizabeth Tegtmeier, Republican candidate for State Board of Education - District 7, asked for it. “She wanted to speak to the group and we thought this was a good time,” Tharp said. She also said they would discuss the upcoming election.
As to her support of Wright, Tharp said, “My husband is supporting him.” When it was pointed out that the posts are under her name, she said, “I’m not going to discuss this,” and ended the call.
Cox said that she has been asking for a meeting for some time to discuss more activity and improved communication.
“We didn’t even have a booth at the County fair,” Cox said. “We missed that gate.”
In the July 14, 2022 issue, the Custer County Chief printed a copy of the Broken Bow City Peddlers and Vendors Permit dated May 19, 2022 for Dave Wright and Amy Thard for Governor and School Board which was signed by Amy Tharp. The article also stated that Tharp and five other Republican delegates were initially denied credentials to the Republican state convention with one of the reasons given as support of third party candidates. The credentials were re-instated at the convention and the six delegates were allowed to attend.
Cox expressed support for being able to vote for whoever you want.
“When you step in the voting booth, who you vote for is your own business. Vote for whoever you want,” Cox said. “But once we have a candidate, as party leadership, you need to be promoting the primary winner.”
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.