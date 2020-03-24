The Custer County Sheriff's Office in Broken Bow Neb. will suspend walk-in traffic beginning March 25, 2020, according to a statement by Sheriff Dan Osmond. For those needing to arrange for handgun permits, title inspections and sex offender registrations, call the Sheriff's Office at 308-872-6418 to make arrangements.
Below is the full press release from Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond.
To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus the Custer County Sheriff's Office will be modifying services effective March 25, 2020. Until further notice we will suspend walk-in services, the front door will be locked. The Custer County Sheriff's Office will still continue to serve our community with the following measures in place.
Handgun Permits: Please call the Sheriff's Office at 308-872-6418 and request a handgun permit application. You will be mailed an application along with instructions for completing the document. When you have the application completed call us to set up an appointment to drop off your completed application, copy of your driver's license and $5.00 fee. We will process the application and mail you your permit. This process will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.
Title Inspections: Please call the Sheriff's Office at 308-872-6418 and make an appointment to have the inspection done at the Sheriff's Office. We will meet you in the parking lot at your car. The title inspection form will be complete and brought out to you. The fee is $10.00, cash, check or credit card (a small user fee is applied to the credit card purchase). Title inspections can be done at your location when a deputy is in the area. The completed form and payment transaction will still have to be at the Sheriff's Office. This process will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sex Offender Registrations: Please call 308-872-6418 and speak with Sheriff's Office personnel. Your registration requirements will be completed over the phone. This process will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need any other service from the Custer County Sheriff's Office please call 308-872-6418. Sheriff's Office personnel will speak with you or return your phone call as soon as possible.
We appreciate the public's understanding while we work through this difficult time. We will keep everyone updated as we continue to reevaluate this situation. If you have any questions please call us at 308-872-6418.
