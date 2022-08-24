Custer County Courthouse Aug 2019

Custer County Courthouse, August, 2019

 Mona Weatherly

With the second half real estate and personal property tax deadline approaching on Aug.  31, 2022, the Custer County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind constituents of the different service options available for the timely payment of taxes.

As in prior years, the public can make payment for the second half tax deadline in person at the office or by mail. If making payment by mail, the postmark must be on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 to avoid interest charges. Please plan in advance to avoid late charges.

