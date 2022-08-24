With the second half real estate and personal property tax deadline approaching on Aug. 31, 2022, the Custer County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind constituents of the different service options available for the timely payment of taxes.
As in prior years, the public can make payment for the second half tax deadline in person at the office or by mail. If making payment by mail, the postmark must be on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 to avoid interest charges. Please plan in advance to avoid late charges.
An additional option is available online through the County Treasurer’s Gworks site at https://custer.gworks.com/. Payment can be made by name, parcel number(s) or address.
Please verify the payment is being posted to the correct parcel before initiating the transaction. Please also make note of the portal fee charged by the service provider, Nebraska.gov. One option our prior customers have taken advantage of is paying by e-check with a $3 fee versus the 2.49 percent fee when paying with any type of card.
Final options available are the use of two different drop boxes. A drop box is outside of the Courthouse on the west side of the building with marked signs and is open all hours. A second drop box is located inside the building at the County Treasurer’s Office main door and is only accessible during business hours. Both options will allow the customer(s) to avoid any lines. Both drop boxes will be check throughout the day during business hours
The Custer County Treasurer’s office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
